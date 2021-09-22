MARKET NEWS

Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1120: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Varun Beverages has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1120 in its research report dated September 22, 2021.

Broker Research
September 22, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Varun Beverages


Our TP is backed by a two-stage growth model. Annual per capita consumption (PCC) of soft-drinks in India was 18-19L in CY19 vs. 79L/152L for China/Brazil. India's PCC may reach 100L by CY35E (11% CAGR), in line with consumption in economies having similar GDP/capita. This yields a volume CAGR potential of 11-12% for the Soft-drinks category. We model 14% revenue CAGR for VBL over next 15 years, based on 12.5% volume CAGR (market share gain in South/West) and a modest 1.5% CAGR in realization. S&W regions account for 55% share of category revenues, but merely ~30% share of VBL's Visi-coolers. Our CY21E-23E EPS is ahead of consensus by 5-10%, as we build-in stronger post-Covid recovery and strong traction in Energy drink 'Sting'. We see scope for consensus upgrades.


Outlook


We raise VBL's Sep'22 target price to Rs1,120 (from Rs915 earlier) based on a higher target P/E of 35x (28x previously). Multiple-upgrade is driven by improved long-term growth outlook-now about mid-teen revenue/EPS CAGR vs. low-teen growth previously.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Varun Beverages
first published: Sep 22, 2021 02:25 pm

