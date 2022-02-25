English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy V-MART; target of Rs 4450 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on V-MART recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4450 in its research report date February 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 25, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on V-MART


    After acquiring 74 stores of “Unlimited” from Arvind Fashion, VMart aims to achieve profitability by: a) improving store productivity, b) optimizing cost and c) shutting loss making stores. The company is targeting to achieve an EBITDA margin of 5-6%/7-8% in the near term/long term, respectively. In that context, we visited a few ‘Unlimited’ Stores in Hyderabad along with some peer sets to get a perspective on: a) the changes made since the acquisition as well as store value propositions v/s peers in the region, and b) the store operating metrics and profitability.


    Outlook


    Consequently, we maintain our TP of INR4,450 on the stock, assigning 20x EV/EBITDA on Mar’24. Given the huge growth opportunity in the value fashion segment and VMart’s strong execution ability, it has the potential to achieve 25-30% EBITDA/PAT growth sustainably in the long run backed by 20%+ revenue growth (SSSG + new store adds). Reiterate BUY.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 12:59 hrs V-Mart Retail was quoting at Rs 3,445.00, up Rs 138.85, or 4.20 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,479.05 and an intraday low of Rs 3,410.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 104 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 625 shares, a decrease of -83.35 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.78 percent or Rs 94.70 at Rs 3,306.15.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,620.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,495.80 on 19 October, 2021 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 25.43 percent below its 52-week high and 38.03 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 6,803.69 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #V-Mart
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 12:59 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.