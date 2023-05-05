English
    Buy USDINR; target of : 81.98 : May 05,2023: Way2Wealth

    ICICI Direct, The currency pair closed with negative bias yesterday and technically the USDINR is in consolidation mode and breakout of 81.94 would invite an intraday buying pressure.

    May 05, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
    Way2Wealth's currency report on USDINR

    The currency pair closed with negative bias yesterday and technically the USDINR is in consolidation mode and breakout of 81.94 would invite an intraday buying pressure. The USD/INR pair has rebounded after dropping to 81.72 in the recent low and the momentum indicator MACD are in consolidation signal. Going forward, the USDINR has support at 81.74 and 81.65 levels. On the higher side, the resistance will be at 81.91/81.98-82.05 levels. We would remain consolidation on USDINR at bottom level and advise to buy above 81.90 levels for the target of 81.98 levels.

    Today’s Currency Trading Strategy

    Currency FuturesExpiryActionEntryTargetStop loss
    USDINR29th May 2023Buyabove 81.9081.9881.74
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 5, 2023 09:16 am