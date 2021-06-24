Buy USDINR; target of: 74.40 - 74.50: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct, For a couple of sessions the rupee has been trading in a range of 25 paise.
June 24, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
For a couple of sessions the rupee has been trading in a range of 25 paise. Yesterday, it managed to gain 10 paise and ended near 74.27 • The Dollar index recovered from early losses and ended almost flat for the day. Current account deficit widened to a 14-year high, which should keep the dollar move in check. We feel it is likely to consolidate above 91.5 levels.
Currency futures on NSE
US$INR continued to trade above 74 levels supported by a strong dollar and crude oil prices. We continue to feel that due to a rise in Dollar index, the US$INR pair should move towards 74.6 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.31 in the last session. The open interest fell 7.1% for the June series.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR June futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 74.20-74.24
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 74.40/ 74.50
|Stop Loss: 74.10
|Support: 73.90/73.70
|Resistance: 74.40/74.70
