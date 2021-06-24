Buy USDINR; target of: 74.40 - 74.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

For a couple of sessions the rupee has been trading in a range of 25 paise. Yesterday, it managed to gain 10 paise and ended near 74.27 • The Dollar index recovered from early losses and ended almost flat for the day. Current account deficit widened to a 14-year high, which should keep the dollar move in check. We feel it is likely to consolidate above 91.5 levels.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR continued to trade above 74 levels supported by a strong dollar and crude oil prices. We continue to feel that due to a rise in Dollar index, the US$INR pair should move towards 74.6 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.31 in the last session. The open interest fell 7.1% for the June series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.20-74.24 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.40/ 74.50 Stop Loss: 74.10 Support: 73.90/73.70 Resistance: 74.40/74.70

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

