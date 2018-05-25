App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 918: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on The Ramco Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 918 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on The Ramco Cement

TRCL’s volumes grew 20% YoY to 2.74mt (est. of 2.6mt) in 4QFY18, driven by strong growth in the eastern market. South volumes also grew at a healthy pace. Cement realizations stood at INR4,571/ton (+2.7% YoY, -0.8% QoQ) v/s our estimate of INR4,539/ton due to weaker prices in south. Revenue grew 23% YoY to INR12.5b, better than our estimate of INR11.9b, due to the realization beat.

Outlook

We estimate 17%/24% EBITDA/PBT CAGR over FY18-20. The stock trades at EV of 13x FY20E EBITDA, and USD158/ton (FY20E). Maintain Buy with TP of INR918 (valuing at 15x FY20E EBITDA), implying 15% upside.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #The Ramco Cement

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.