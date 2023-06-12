English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy TCS; target of Rs 3860: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on TCS recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3860 in its research report dated June 10, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 12, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on TCS

    The analysis of TCS AR23 not only highlights the widespread adoption of digital technologies in customer-facing operations, but also the increasing penetration of AI and automation in middle and back-office operations. With the growing intensity of adverse macro-economic environment in the latter half of the year, the clients are reprioritizing their spends and expressing interest in transforming their operating model. Apart from demand for driving operational efficiency and optimizing costs, Cloud transformation remained a high priority area for enterprises in FY23. Despite demonstrating strong resilience, TCS anticipates the possibility of a moderate full-year revenue growth in FY24 if similar instances of delayed decision-making and cash conservation from clients reoccur.


    Outlook

    We maintain our positive stance on TCS. Our TP of INR 3,860 implies 25x FY25E EPS, with a 20% upside potential. We reiterate our BUY rating.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TCS - 12 -06 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #TCS
    first published: Jun 12, 2023 01:21 pm