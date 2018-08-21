Buy Tata Steel; target of Rs 745: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Tata Steel

Tata Steel reported consolidated EBITDA of INR 64.7bn, in-line with JMfe. Indian operations delivered a multi quarter high EBITDA per ton of INR 17k driven by higher realisations. Corus performance improved significantly, driven by higher realisation and better operational efficiency. Strong performance in standalone and European operations were significantly offset by an adverse forex movement of c.INR 11bn at financing entities. Bhushan Steel reported an EBITDA of 46bn in 1QFY19 implying an EBITDA/t of INR 9.7k/ton. We continue to remain positive on the steel cycle and factor in normalized spreads for Indian and European businesses for FY19/20E.

Outlook

Management’s firm commitment to a sustainable net debt/EBITDA in light of further inorganic opportunities is likely to be the key determinant of stock performance going forward. Maintain BUY.

