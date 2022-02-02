MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 632: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 632 in its research report dated February 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Motors


    Tata Motors’ consolidated performance surprised positively with EBITDA margin at 12.5% (+250bps QoQ). Chip supply issue at JLR seems to be easing out as production grew 41% QoQ and is expected to gradually improve over 2022. JLR order book stands at 155k units vs 125k units in 2Q. It focused on pending bookings of Range Rover (wholesales +30% QoQ) as deliveries of New Range Rover are expected to start in 4Q. For standalone operations, the company has been able to gain market share across segments; PV market share at 12% vs 8% in FY21, CV at 45.4% (+300bps from FY21) and EV at ~82%.


    Outlook


    We maintain our positive stance on Tata Motors and reiterate as our top pick given (1) PV business is likely to gain further market share, led by new product launches and expanding portfolio. (2) CV volumes will benefit from cyclical upturn, improving fleet utilization and freight rates (3) new refreshes in Land Rover and strong order book to benefit JLR and drive FCF generation. We change our estimates by -2/+9% for FY23/24 to factor in the chip supply scenario. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised SOTP based Dec-23 TP of Rs 632 at 11.5x EV/EBITDA for standalone operations, 2.5x EV/EBITDA for JLR.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 16:00 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 506.40, up Rs 2.10, or 0.42 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 514.40 and an intraday low of Rs 505.35.


    It was trading with volumes of 604,766 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,175,469 shares, a decrease of -48.55 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.55 percent or Rs 13.20 at Rs 504.30.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 536.50 and 52-week low Rs 255.55 on 17 November, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 5.61 percent below its 52-week high and 98.16 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 168,155.53 crore.


     For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Motors
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.