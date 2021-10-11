MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated October 09, 2021.

Broker Research
October 11, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors (TML) is an auto OEM from the house of Tatas, operating in domestic (PV, CV) as well as global markets (Jaguar Land Rover i.e. JLR) • JLR is a luxury car brand, which includes two prominent names i.e. Jaguar (models like I-pace, etc.) & Land Rover (models like Defender, Evoque, etc) • FY21 consolidated revenue mix – JLR 78%, India CV ~13%, India PV ~7%.



Outlook


Retaining our forward estimates, we now value TML at a revised target price of Rs 450 on SOTP basis (15x, 3.3x FY23E EV/EBITDA on India, JLR businesses, respectively). We revise upwards our target multiples for India business amid continued outperformance at TML India and is in line with its peers.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Motors
first published: Oct 11, 2021 04:28 pm

