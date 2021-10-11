Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 450: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors

Tata Motors (TML) is an auto OEM from the house of Tatas, operating in domestic (PV, CV) as well as global markets (Jaguar Land Rover i.e. JLR) • JLR is a luxury car brand, which includes two prominent names i.e. Jaguar (models like I-pace, etc.) & Land Rover (models like Defender, Evoque, etc) • FY21 consolidated revenue mix – JLR 78%, India CV ~13%, India PV ~7%.

Outlook

Retaining our forward estimates, we now value TML at a revised target price of Rs 450 on SOTP basis (15x, 3.3x FY23E EV/EBITDA on India, JLR businesses, respectively). We revise upwards our target multiples for India business amid continued outperformance at TML India and is in line with its peers.

