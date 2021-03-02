English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated February 28, 2021.

Broker Research
March 02, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors


We attended the virtual Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) investor event, wherein the company expanded upon the implications of its recently unveiled ‘Reimagine’ strategy for product portfolio, vehicle architecture, powertrain technology and finances. We came away enthused by its aggressive push towards electrification with JLR being transformed into all EV brand by 2026 along with first BEV Land Rover to be launched in 2024. JLR also intends to be FCF positive starting FY23 with FY25 seen as net cash (B/S) positive.


Outlook


Revising our forward estimates, we arrive at an SOTP-based target price of Rs 375 for Tata Motors (3.5x, 12x FY23E EV/EBITDA for JLR, India respectively, earlier TP Rs 350) and maintain our BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Motors
first published: Mar 2, 2021 04:51 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.