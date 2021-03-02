Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 375: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors

We attended the virtual Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) investor event, wherein the company expanded upon the implications of its recently unveiled ‘Reimagine’ strategy for product portfolio, vehicle architecture, powertrain technology and finances. We came away enthused by its aggressive push towards electrification with JLR being transformed into all EV brand by 2026 along with first BEV Land Rover to be launched in 2024. JLR also intends to be FCF positive starting FY23 with FY25 seen as net cash (B/S) positive.

Outlook

Revising our forward estimates, we arrive at an SOTP-based target price of Rs 375 for Tata Motors (3.5x, 12x FY23E EV/EBITDA for JLR, India respectively, earlier TP Rs 350) and maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.