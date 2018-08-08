App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 352: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 352 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors' Q1FY19 performance was a huge disappointment with the company reporting a consolidated adjusted loss at ~Rs12bn against our expectations of a profit of Rs9.7bn. While consolidated revenues were up 14.7% YoY (on a low base) to Rs670.8bn (PLe: Rs711.6bn), EBITDA margin was at 9.5%, lower 40bps YoY (down 360bps QoQ), below with PLe of 10.3%. EBITDA grew 10.5% YoY to ~Rs64bn. Adjusting for forex loss of ~Rs10bn, consolidated adjusted loss stood at ~Rs12bn. This was mainly on account of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reporting a loss of GBP210mn. Whole sale volumes for JLR for the quarter declined ~8% YoY leading to revenue decline of 6.7% YoY to GBP5.2bn, with operating margin coming in at 6.2%, lower 170bps YoY / 600bps QoQ and below our expectations of 10.5%. Standalone performance, however, again saw significant improvement this quarter with operating margins coming in at 9.3% (up 240bps QoQ) and adjusted profit for the quarter at Rs13.6bn, surpassing PLe of Rs7.8bn (Non-operating income was significantly higher, up 118% YoY, to ~Rs14bn).


Outlook


We currently factor in ~5% volume growth for the JLR over FY19-20 and maintain "BUY" with the target price of Rs352, where we value JLR at 2.5x Mar'20E EV/EBITDA and Standalone entity at 10x Mar'20 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Motors

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

