English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Consumer Products: target of Rs 740: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated February 25, 2021.

Broker Research
February 26, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products


Inclusion in the Nifty50 and strong earning visibility make it at preferred pick in the consumer goods space. Market share gains in branded tea and staples space, scale-up of new ventures and foray into new categories through new launches remain near-term growth catalysts. Synergistic benefits from integration of Tata Chemicals’ consumer business will sustain OPM at 14.5-15% in FY2022/23. Sustained correction in the tea prices (corrected by ~40% from its peak) might further provide upside to our earnings estimates. We revenues and PAT to grow at CAGR of 13% and 23% over FY2020-23.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) with a revised PT of Rs. 740.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consumer Products
first published: Feb 26, 2021 01:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.