    Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 1010: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    July 31, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products

    Tata Consumer Products Limited’s (TCPL’s) Q1FY24 performance was broadly in-line, with revenues rising by 12.5% y-o-y to Rs. 3,741.2 crore, OPM expanding by 82 bps y-o-y to 14.6% and adjusted PAT growing by 23.2% y-o-y to Rs. 362.4 crore. India growth businesses clocked yet another strong quarter (58% y-o-y combined growth) driven by 60% y-o-y growth in NourishCo and 51% y-o-y growth in Tata Sampann, while Tata Soulfull maintained strong growth trajectory. Going ahead, growth is likely to be driven by distribution expansion, innovation and marketing with mid-high single digit volume growth in the tea and salt segments and high growth in other businesses. Cost efficiencies and scale-up of new businesses would drive up margins.

    Outlook

    Stock trades at 53.6x/44.9x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,010. Robust earnings visibility and improving cash flows make it a good pick in the FMCG space.

    first published: Jul 31, 2023 03:27 pm

