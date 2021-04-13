Buy Tata Consultancy Services: target of Rs 3750: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services

Q4FY21 was the third consecutive quarter of strong all-round performance, led by robust demand, market share gains and deal ramp-ups. Deal win TCVs remained highest for a quarter. Continued investments in building newer capabilities, relationships and talent help TCS capture opportunities in growth and transformation related spends. USD revenue and earnings are likely to clock a 12%/17% CAGR over FY2021-23E; we prefer TCS on account of its full-service business model, solid execution and higher payout policy.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on TCS with a revised PT of Rs. 3,750, given its full service model to increase its share in the growth and transformation opportunity and industry-leading profitability.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More