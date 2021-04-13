English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tata Consultancy Services: target of Rs 3750: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consultancy Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3750 in its research report dated April 12, 2021.

Broker Research
April 13, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consultancy Services


Q4FY21 was the third consecutive quarter of strong all-round performance, led by robust demand, market share gains and deal ramp-ups. Deal win TCVs remained highest for a quarter. Continued investments in building newer capabilities, relationships and talent help TCS capture opportunities in growth and transformation related spends. USD revenue and earnings are likely to clock a 12%/17% CAGR over FY2021-23E; we prefer TCS on account of its full-service business model, solid execution and higher payout policy.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on TCS with a revised PT of Rs. 3,750, given its full service model to increase its share in the growth and transformation opportunity and industry-leading profitability.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Consultancy Services
first published: Apr 13, 2021 10:24 am

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.