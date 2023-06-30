English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Tata Communications; target of Rs 1810: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Tata Communications recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1810 in its research report dated June 29, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 30, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Tata Communications

    Tata Communications (TCom) has agreed to acquire Kaleyra, a US-based omnichannel integrated CPaaS player for enterprise value of US$250mn (0.73x CY22 sales). This is likely to enhance TCom’s global position in CPaaS services (which is growing at 25% CAGR as per Juniper), and with The Switch acquisition, TCom’s position in the US may become stronger. Strong digital businesses in the US can assist TCom to cross sell other products, thereby, improving market share in core connectivity and Digital services. It aims to grow data revenue by 2x to Rs280bn by FY27. The loss-making acquisition may drag EBITDA margin down in the near term; however, TCom aims to reach 23-25% margin in the medium term. Its balance sheet remains healthy, and the acquisition is unlikely to deteriorate the position.


    Outlook

    We have not baked in the acquisition in our estimates, and with increasing revenue outlook, we increase our valuation multiple (PE) to 24x (from 22x) FY25E, and accordingly raise target price to Rs1,810 (from Rs1,665). Maintain BUY.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Communications - 30 -06 - 2023 - ics

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #Tata Communications
    first published: Jun 30, 2023 01:59 pm