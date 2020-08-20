172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-suven-pharmaceuticals-target-of-rs-760-anand-rathi-5729461.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:37 PM IST

Buy Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 760: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Suven Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals


Strong, 39%, growth in its CDMO pharma to `1.3bn led to Suven’s Q1 FY21 sales rising 20.7% y/y to `2.4bn. The unfavourable product mix, however, pulled the gross margin down 875bps to 70.3%. But operating leverage helped curtail the EBITDA margin decline (down 486bps y/y) to 47%. On the lower share of profit from the Rising Pharma JV and the higher tax rate, PAT was flat at `915m. Suven is on track in launching molecules (two in specialty chemicals over FY21-22 and one in pharma) in CDMO and in filing formulation products (six pending approval, another five being developed). Traction in its CDMO business and steady formulation launches would drive 17.3%/19.2% growth in sales/ earnings over FY20-23.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation with a higher target of `760 (earlier `695).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:37 pm

#Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Suven Pharmaceuticals

