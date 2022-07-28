English
    Buy Supreme Petrochemicals; target of Rs 1021: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Supreme Petrochemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1021 in its research report dated July 27, 2022.

    July 28, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Supreme Petrochemicals


    Supreme Petrochem’s (SPL) revenues saw robust growth of 41.8% YoY to INR 14,854 mn. Though on QoQ basis revenue was mostly flat, declining by 0.8%. The strong growth in revenue was on account of healthy demand and improved realisations. EBITDA witnessed a healthy growth of 27.5% YoY to INR 2,517 mn, though sequentially EBITDA declined by 18.2% QoQ. EBITDA margin contracted by 190 bps YoY/361 bps QoQ to 16.9%. PAT for the quarter stood at INR 1,891 mn, witnessing a strong growth of 29.3% YoY. Though on QoQ basis, PAT was down by 16.1%. PAT margin contracted by 123 bps YoY/232 bps QoQ to 12.7%.


    Outlook


    We continue to remain positive on the growth prospects of SPL. The stock is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 9.9x/8.6x on its FY23E/24E EPS of INR 88.7/102.1 respectively. We value the stock at 10x on its FY24E EPS of INR 102.1/share, which yields a target price of INR 1,021/share, an upside of 16.1% over the CMP. Accordingly, we recommend a “BUY” rating on the shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Supreme Petrochemicals
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:11 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.