Buy Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 440: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Suprajit Engineering

Suprajit Engineering Limited's (SEL) Q1 performance was a miss with margins declining by ~200bps QoQ to 10.5% (our est. 12.7%). We believe i) cyclical recovery in the underlying industries, ii) market-share gains owing to competitive pricing/scale and industry consolidation, iii) growth in content per vehicle (led by new products) and iv) healthy order wins would drive ~11% revenue CAGR in FY23-25E. We introduce FY26E and cut FY24E EPS by 11.6% mainly to reflect weak Q1 margin performance, with FY25E EPS trimmed by 2.5%.



Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs440, based on 20x its FY25E EPS. Key downside risks: Lower-than-expected growth in underlying auto segments, slower acceptance of new products and adverse movement in currency/commodity prices.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Suprajit Engineering - 21 -08 - 2023 - emkay