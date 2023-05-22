English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sumitomo Chemical India; target of Rs 550: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Sumitomo Chemical India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 22, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Sumitomo Chemical India

    We trim our FY24/25E EPS estimates by 7%/6%, citing challenging environment both in domestic and exports markets in terms of higher channel inventory and pricing pressures. Sumitomo Chemicals India (SUMICHEM) reported lower than estimated results with Revenue/EBITDA/PAT decline of 2%/-26%/-3% YoY (PLe growth of 11%/10%/17% YoY) largely led by sluggishness in the domestic market (down 10% YoY), while exports continued to post double digit growth (up 14% YoY). Provisions on high cost inventory coupled with sheer pressure on realizations in key molecules also exerted pressure on margins (EBITDA margins down 400bps YoY). Going forward, management remains cautious on the domestic market citing higher inventory exerting pressure on revenue growth as well on margins (likely to take couple of quarters to normalize). While, double digit growth momentum likely to continue in exports segment (FY23 up 31% YoY) to be led by commercialization of new products (from 1QFY24).


    Outlook

    We expect Revenue/ EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 14%/18%/17% over FY23-25E (FY18-23 CAGR of 13%/25%/28%). Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of Rs550 (Rs590 earlier) based on 40XFY25E EPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Sumitomo Chemical India - 20 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sumitomo Chemical India
    first published: May 22, 2023 02:21 pm