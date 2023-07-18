Buy Steel Strip Wheel; target of Rs 240: Axis Securities

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Axis Securities' research report on Steel Strip Wheel

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) reported a mixed set of numbers for Q1FY24. Revenue stood at Rs 1,044 Cr (up 3%/4% YoY/QoQ), a slight 2% beat on estimates, which was mainly led by higher overall volumes (partially offset by lower ASP due to softening in commodity prices). SSWL reported EBITDA of Rs 113 Cr (up 3%/4% YoY/QoQ), which stood in line with our estimates (despite a higher topline). This was mainly due to adverse raw material costs (3% higher than estimates) and higher personnel costs (9% higher than estimates), which was only partly offset by lower other operating expenses (3% below estimates). The company’s PAT stood at Rs 47 Cr (down 1% YoY but flat QoQ). This was a 10% miss from our estimates which was largely on account of an increase in interest costs (29%/4% higher on a YoY/QoQ basis) which was 25% above our estimates and a higher effective tax rate of 33% vs. our assumption of 30%.

Outlook

With a focus on fulfilling export demand from the US and Europe, ramping up of Alloy wheels division, AMW ramp-up capitalising on the longish CV upcycle, and incremental demand from the Motor+Controller EV business, we now value the stock at 6.0x EV/EBITDA (from 5.3x) on our Jun’25 EBITDA (vs. FY25E EBITDA). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs 240/share (from Rs 165/share earlier), implying an upside potential of 15% from the CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Steel Strip Wheels - 18 -07 - 2023 - axis