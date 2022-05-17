English
    Buy State Bank of India: target of Rs 600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on State Bank of India


    SBI reported strong loan growth of 12% y-o-y/ 6% q-o-q above estimates (of 9% y-o-y) led by strong growth in mortgages (11.5% y-o-y) , wholesale book (11% y-o-y) and overseas book (15%). Core operating profits grew by 33%y-o-y/ 2% q-o-q mainly on account of higher net interest income and contained opex. Net interest income grew by 15% y-o-y / 2% q-o-q led by higher loan growth. NIMs remained stable q-o-q reported at 3.12%. Net interest income grew by 15% y-o-y / 2% q-o-q led by higher loan growth. NIMs remained stable q-o-q reported at 3.12%. Asset quality improved significantly with GNPA & NNPA ratios falling by 53 bps / 32 bps q-o-q to 3.97%/1.02%. PCR improved by 400 bps q-o-q to 75%.



    Outlook


    At CMP, SBI trades at 0.9x and 0.8x its FY2023E and FY2024 Core ABV. We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised SOTP-based PT of Rs. 600. SBI remains our top pick among PSU baskets.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #State Bank of India
    first published: May 17, 2022 07:38 pm
