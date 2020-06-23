App
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:50 PM IST

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 280: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated June 22, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on State Bank of India


SBIN’s Annual Report reaffirms our view that the bank is progressing well in its goal to deliver robust return ratios, although COVID-19 has cast uncertainty on the earnings trajectory. SBI is focused on building a granular and high-quality Retail portfolio. 39% of corporate loans are toward PSUs or govt. undertakings; ~61% of the Retail portfolio comprises home loans, while >95% of unsecured credit is offered to govt./PSU employees. SBI remains a deposit machine, and despite sharply cutting SA/TD rates, has further improved its deposit market share by 46bp to 22.8%. - On a segmental basis, Retail PBT grew 42% YoY despite a modest 8% YoY revenue increase, while loss in the Corporate segment narrowed sharply. Around 21.8% of customers have availed the benefit of moratorium, amounting to INR5.6t (23% in value terms), which is better than that for most peers. On the digitalization front, the YONO platform set a new record with ~46m+ downloads and ~21m+ registered users. SBIN has further guided to double the user base in the next six months. The bank has 13.4% market share in POS terminals, 29.4% in debit card spend, and 23.2% in mobile banking, etc.



Outlook


SBIN has demonstrated strong improvement in asset quality over the past two years, with the GNPA ratio declining to 6.1% from 10.9%, and fresh slippages moderating sharply to 2.2% in FY20, lower v/s many private peers. SBIN has prudently improved PCR, while the proportion of the moratorium book also stands lower than that of peers. We maintain BUY, with TP of INR280 (0.7x FY22E ABV).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:50 pm

#Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #State Bank of India

