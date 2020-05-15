App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 240: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities bullish on Sonata Software has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated May 13, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Sonata Software


We maintain BUY on Sonata despite near term challenges. IT services (IITS) revenue was lower than est. but margin was inline. The impact on IITS will be material in 1HFY21 (-11.6% YoY for FY21E), due to issue in one large travel client and high Retail exposure (28% of rev). Sonata’s IP-led strategy and strong Microsoft partnership (Dynamics 365) will support IITS revenue. DPS impact will be lower because of high recurring licence revenue.


Outlook


Growth in DPS will be led by sale of higher Microsoft cloud licences. Overall, we cut our EPS estimate by 4.5/4.0% for FY21/22E. Our TP of Rs 240 is based on 9x (~30% discount to 5Y avg.) FY22E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read More
First Published on May 15, 2020 11:24 am

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sonata Software

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre creates 6 informal groups of ministers to discuss post-COVID-19 revival plans: Report

Centre creates 6 informal groups of ministers to discuss post-COVID-19 revival plans: Report

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

Companies renegotiate rentals, defer new leases to cut costs: Report

Companies renegotiate rentals, defer new leases to cut costs: Report

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.