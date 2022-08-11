English
    Buy Siyaram Silk Mills; target of Rs 610: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Siyaram Silk Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Siyaram Silk Mills


    Siyaram Silk Mills (SSML), a fabric and apparel manufacturer, has created a strong brand portfolio largely catering to Tier II & III towns. Siyaram’s brand portfolio consists of reputed brands like Siyaram (flagship brand), Oxemberg, MSD and J Hampstead • Over the last decade, the company has gradually expanded its fabric and garment capacities and simultaneously managed to reduce the debt/equity from 1.0x in FY12 to 0.3x in FY22.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock. We value SSML at Rs 610 i.e. 11x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 11, 2022 05:30 pm
