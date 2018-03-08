App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 08, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shree Pushkar Chemicals; target of Rs 270: SPA Securities

SPA Securities is bullish on Shree Pushkar Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated February 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SPA Securities' research report on Shree Pushkar Chemicals


Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers (SPCF) reported strong ~35%/39% YoY growth in Q3FY18 revenue/PAT driven by increased contribution of dyestuff segment (~26% of revenue). Additional dyestuff capacity of 3000 MTPA has been commissioned in Q3FY18. Recent acquisition of Kisan Phosphates business will help in expanding geographical presence in fertilizer segment. We maintain buy rating on the stock with target price of INR 270 valuing core business at 15x of FY19E earning.

Outlook

We estimate revenue/PAT CAGR of ~26%/35% between FY17-FY19E majorly on account of additional dyestuff capacity of 6000 MTPA. We expect prices of intermediates to go up in coming quarters on account of China factor which will help dye industry. SPCF has started marketing and trading of Auxillary chemicals and plans to foray in it once significant order book is built up. Acquisition of Kisan Phosphates is expected to add revenues of INR +400 mn (~10% of SPFC revenue). We have not included it in our projections for FY19E. We retain buy rating on the stock with new target price of INR 270 in next 12-15 months valuing core business at 15x of FY19E earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Shree Pushkar Chemicals #SPA Securities

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC