you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Shilpa Medicare; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Shilpa Medicare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated January 19, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shilpa Medicare


Shilpa Medicare (SLPA) has received the USFDA’s final approval for Imatinib Mesylate (g-Gleevec) used in Leukemia in the form of tablets (100mg and 400mg). g-Gleevec (Imatinib Mesylate) is expected to open business opportunity of USD10-12m for SLPA in the US generics segment. With four ANDA approvals (3-final and 1-tentative) in place, SLPA’s ANDA pipeline is strong with 34 ANDAs pending for approval. This implies strong growth for SLPA over the next 2-3 years. We expect SLPA to deliver revenue CAGR of 16% and earnings CAGR of 28% for FY18-21. We remain positive on SLPA on the back of strong growth in earnings led by forward integration to formulations and increased business from the regulated markets.


Outlook


We continue to value SLPA at 23x 12M forward earnings and arrive at a price target of INR620. Re-iterate BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:01 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Shilpa Medicare

