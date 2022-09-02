Buy Rupa and Company; target of Rs 500: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Rupa & Company Limited is one of the leading and largest knitwear brand in India. The Company is present across the entire value chain in the knitted garment space offering a gamut of products from innerwear to fashion wear. Itis engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, selling and distribution of men’s and women's innerwear, thermal wear and fashion wear across economy, mid-premium, premium and super-premium categories. The Company operates through its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The company has a PAN-India as well as international presence with a large distribution network consisting of4 central warehouses, 7 exclusive brand outlets, more than 1200 dealers and1,25,000 retailers. Further, the company is present through online platforms like Rupa online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, etc.

Given the company’s extensive range of branded products across all segments, strong balance sheet and attractive valuations. We maintain our BUY rating on RUPA, with a revised target price of Rs.500 per share.

At 16:01 hrs Rupa and Company was quoting at Rs 336.40, down Rs 2.35, or 0.69 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 341.15 and an intraday low of Rs 335.85.

It was trading with volumes of 20,583 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 23,897 shares, a decrease of -13.87 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.47 percent or Rs 5.05 at Rs 338.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 585.05 and 52-week low Rs 300.30 on 04 May, 2022 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 42.5 percent below its 52-week high and 12.02 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,675.21 crore.

