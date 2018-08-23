App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 684: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 684 in its research report dated August 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Repco Home Finance


RHFL’s loan book grew at moderate rate (11.8%YoY, 2.2%QoQ) to INR 100.7bn (lower than CSEC’s estimate of 15.5% YoY) on the back of higher disbursements (28.4% YoY), predominantly in the Non-Tamil Nadu regions (constituting 41.1% of the current loan book). The loan book from the Non Tamil Nadu regions grew by ~20% YoY, while the Tamil Nadu region demonstrated slow growth of 7% YoY. Repco has consistently grown its loan book at a steady pace and has maintained margins over the period at healthy levels (>4.5%).


Outlook


We expect loan growth to pick up going ahead, driven by government’s push on affordable housing, and with improvements in cost ratios aiding on the profitability front, we maintain BUY rating on the stock and arrive at target price at INR 684, assigning a P/ABV of 2.5X FY20E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations #Repco Home Finance

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.