MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Relaxo Footwears: target of Rs 1490: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Relaxo Footwears has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1490 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwears


    Relaxo Footwear’s (Relaxo) Q3FY2022 net revenue grew by 10.6% y-o-y to Rs. 743.5 crore, largely driven by price hikes undertaken; gross margin and OPM were down 572 bps and 577 bps, respectively, resulting in a 20.6% y-o-y decline in PAT. Average realisation per pair came it higher at Rs. 164 per pair (vs Rs. 134 per pair in Q3FY21) while volume was reported lower at 4.5 crore pairs (vs 5 crore pairs in Q3FY21). Capacity enhancement (capacity of 1.5 lacs per day commissioned during Q3) along with diverse portfolio, enhanced distribution network, sustained investment behind brands, and a customer-centric approach will aid Relaxo in achieving double-digit topline growth in the medium term.


    Outlook


    The stock has corrected by 15% from its recent high and trades at 77.7x/61.9x its FY2023/FY2024E EPS. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,490.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 16:00 hrs Relaxo Footwears was quoting at Rs 1,269.95, up Rs 38.40, or 3.12 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,270.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,235.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 21,590 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 8,844 shares, an increase of 144.12 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.11 percent or Rs 39.55 at Rs 1,231.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,447.00 and 52-week low Rs 810.00 on 04 November, 2021 and 19 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 12.24 percent below its 52-week high and 56.78 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 31,612.36 crore.


     For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Relaxo Footwears #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 05:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.