Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Redington India; target of Rs 166: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Redington India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 166 in its research report dated May 18, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Redington India


Redington India (Redington) reported weaker-than-expected top line— up 4.8% YoY versus 10.5% Street’s estimate—on weakness in India business (down 3.9% YoY). Overseas business reported strong 10.0% YoY growth despite currency depreciation and challenging business environment in Turkey. EBITDA margin fell 12bps YoY as gross margin dipped 29bps due to change in business mix. Management expects performance to improve in FY19 riding increasing traction in India IT business and momentum in overseas business. We maintain positive outlook on the company as: 1) higher commodity prices driving strong demand in MEA region; 2) GST-led bounce back in India business; and 3) strong traction in ProConnect business (up 58% YoY in Q4FY18).


Outlook


Maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR166 (10x FY20E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 30, 2018 05:28 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Redington (India)

