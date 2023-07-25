Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 275: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

Emkay Global Financial's research report on RBL Bank

RBL Bank continued to report strong profitability, up 43% YoY/6% QoQ to Rs2.9bn/1% RoA on account of strong credit growth, lower opex and contained provisions. NIM was down 17bps QoQ to 4.8% from its peak of 5% due to higher CoF, but the bank expects better portfolio mix towards retail to keep margins healthy. This coupled with improving fees (including payments/cards) and contained opex should lead to 30% core PPoP growth over FY23-26E. Despite moderation in NPA , the bank has guided for elevated LLP in FY24E and would like to maintain a contingency buffer to guard against any potential assetquality hiccups.

Outlook

Factoring in better growth/NIM, we have revised our earnings estimates for FY25/26E by 1/6% and expect the bank to deliver healthy RoAs/RoEs of 1- 1.3%/9-14% over FY24-26E vs. 0.8%/7% during FY23. With better expected delivery on growth/RoA/RoE, we now value the bank at 1x its June 25E ABV and revise the TP to Rs275/share from Rs225/share earlier.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

RBL Bank - 24 -07 - 2023 - emkay