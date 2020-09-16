172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-pvr-target-of-rs-1460-motilal-oswal-5847801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PVR; target of Rs 1460: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on PVR recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1460 in its research report dated September 15, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on PVR


PVR's 1QFY21 operating loss of INR1.3b (v/s est. INR2.1b) was better than expected, driven by sharp cost-cutting measures. Operating expenses are expected to further decline by ~30% QoQ in 2QFY21, driven by the rationalization of employee expenses. We expect the remainder of 1HFY21 to remain a total washout due to COVID-19 and anticipate continued weak capacity due to social distancing measures. Hence, we expect profitability to return only by FY22E. We estimate FY22E revenue/EBITDA at INR37.4b/INR6.2b (at 9%/7% over FY20E) with the return of stability and some capacity additions.


Outlook


We expect a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 5%/3% for PVR over FY21-22E and value the company at 14x FY22E EBITDA to arrive at target price of INR1,460. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PVR #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.