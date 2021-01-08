MARKET NEWS

Buy Polycab India: target of Rs 1530: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1530 in its research report dated January 07, 2020.

January 08, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India


Strong traction in new launches and demand from residential housing would drive the company’s housing wires and FMEG businesses. Exports would aid revenue growth in cables & wires segment, for which global market is estimated at $140-150 billion with imports of $35-40 billion; company’s addressable market remains at ~$15 billion. Company to deepen its presence in semi-urban and rural markets; focus on premiumisation and increasing share of FMEG sales in existing network to drive the business.



Outlook


We retain a Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,530, given the improvement in demand in underlying user-industries.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Polycab India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 8, 2021 03:15 pm

