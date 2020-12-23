MARKET NEWS

Buy Polycab India: target of Rs 1200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated December 22, 2020.

December 23, 2020 / 01:14 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India


Strong traction seen in new launches and sales in pan-India residential market is expected to drive the company’s housing wires and FMEG segments. Multiple price hike undertaken by the company led by a rise in copper prices to drive C&W revenues along with underlying healthy demand. Copper volatility is a natural hedge unaffecting margin profile. The company to deepen its presence in semi-urban and rural markets to drive FMEG business. Exports to remain focus area to aid C&W revenue growth.



Outlook


We retain Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,200, given the improvement in demand in underlying user-industries.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Polycab India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 23, 2020 01:14 pm

