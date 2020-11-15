PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 335: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Petronet LNG recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Petronet LNG


PLNG continues to outperform volume estimates. 2QFY21 volumes were better than estimated (at 254tbtu, +5% est.) and led to an EBITDA beat due to inventory gain. This was owing to sharp increase in spot prices during the quarter. We expect LNG imports to increase further as demand from CGDs and other segments normalize in 3Q-4QFY21. This should be aided further by continued strong demand from the power sector and new fertilizer plants coming up in FY22. Also, the NGT’s actions against severely/critically polluted industrial clusters would lead to higher adoption of gas from industries.



Outlook


The stock trades at 11.4x FY22E EPS of INR21.3 and 6.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA, with expected EBITDA CAGR of ~11% over FY20-23E. We value PLNG on DCF basis to arrive at a fair value of INR335. Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:55 am

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.