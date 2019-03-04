App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Petronet LNG; target of Rs 317: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Petronet LNG has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 317 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Petronet LNG


Net sales came in at INR 100.9 bn (+30.2% YoY, -6.0% QoQ). Total volumes processed came in at 202 TBTU (217 TBTU in Q2FY19 and 223 TBTU in Q3FY18). Higher spot gas prices for the quarter resulting in higher RMAT (+34.7% YoY) impacted the gross margins on a YoY basis (-302 bps) to 9.9%. Employee expenses for the quarter increased by 34.9% YoY but declined by 38.2% QoQ. The YoY increase was partially negated by lower other expenses (-7.4% YoY) which resulted into an operational performance of 8.4% (-252 bps YoY, +17 bps QoQ). EBITDA came in at INR 8.48 bn (+0.1% YoY, -4.0% QoQ). Lower finance cost (-41.2% YoY) and higher other income (+113.6% YoY) contributed to improvement in the bottom-line performance which came to INR 5.65 bn (+6.9% YoY, +0.4% QoQ). Tax expense declined QoQ to 30.3% (35.0% in Q2FY19) due to tax holiday claimed by PLNG. NPM declined by 122 bps to 5.6% (+36 bps QoQ).


Outlook


At a CMP of INR 209, PLNG is trading at an attractive valuation of 12.6x FY19E EPS and 10.6x FY20E EPS. We valued the company by assigning a P/E multiple of 16x on the FY20E EPS of INR 19.8 and arrived at a target price of INR 317.0 (potential upside – 51.6% ) from our earlier estimate of INR 285. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.