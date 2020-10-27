Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1520: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1520 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on Persistent Systems
We upgrade Persistent Systems (PSYS) to BUY (ADD earlier) due to a structural pivot towards growth acceleration, following underperformance in FY16-20 period. PSYS’ relative outperformance in FY21 and growth acceleration (20% EPS CAGR over FY20-23E) is driven by (1) recovery in Technology Services (deal sourcing, partnerships, client mining, and improving annuity), and (2) better operational rigour and business synergies improving the operating profile translating into 22% FCF CAGR over FY20- 23E.
Outlook
Revival in Alliance business (Red Hat, Dassault) and prospects of better capital allocation (cash ~19% of M-cap) are value-accretive triggers. Our target price is Rs 1,520, based on 21x Sep-22E EPS and supported by 20% EPS CAGR, >35% RoIC.
