English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:1 Day to go: Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Oberoi Realty; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Oberoi Realty recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated July 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 19, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Oberoi Realty


    OBER delivered a steady 1QFY23 in terms of bookings, which fell 18% QoQ to INR7.6b due to seasonality, but grew 348% YoY. The sequential decline was attributed to moderate sales performance in Sky City (Borivali) and Maxima (JVLR project) due to limited inventory. Elysian (Goregaon) and Eternia (Mulund) projects gained further traction, with bookings of 39 units (v/s 27 units in 4QFY22) and 30 units, respectively. The pipeline for FY23 remains strong as it is planning to launch the first phase of its Thane project, along with a tower each at its Elysian and Sky City. Coupled with a restart in sales at Three Sixty West (Worli), we expect OBER’s pre-sales to increase by 22% YoY to INR48b in FY23.



    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged SoTP-based TP of INR1,100 per share, implying an upside potential of 28%. We reiterate our Buy rating.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 16:01 hrs Oberoi Realty was quoting at Rs 894.00, up Rs 37.95, or 4.43 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 905.00 and an intraday low of Rs 856.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 49,025 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 13,909 shares, an increase of 252.46 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.87 percent or Rs 7.40 at Rs 856.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,051.90 and 52-week low Rs 643.95 on 03 November, 2021 and 20 August, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 15.01 percent below its 52-week high and 38.83 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 32,506.04 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Oberoi Realty - 190722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Oberoi Realty #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 05:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.