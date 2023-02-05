English
    Buy MAS Financial Services; target of Rs 970: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on MAS Financial Services recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 970 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 05, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on MAS Financial Services

    MASFIN’s 3QFY23 PAT rose 28% YoY to INR513m (in line). NII grew 41% YoY to INR1.25b, while Opex at INR421m grew 50% YoY. PPOP rose 36% YoY to INR827m. 9MFY23 PAT grew 27% YoY to INR1.5b (PY: INR1.15b). Credit costs grew 17% QoQ to INR142m (est. INR76m). 3QFY23 disbursements grew 39% YoY but declined 2% QoQ to ~INR22.2b. 9MFY23 disbursements surged 61% YoY to INR66.4b (PY: INR41.2b). Asset quality was stable QoQ, with GS3/NS3 at 2.2%/1.6%. In MSME and SME lending, MASFIN is relatively better than its peers. Capital adequacy and liquidity on the balance sheet remained healthy.

    Outlook

    Maintain BUY with a TP of INR970 (premised on 3x Sep’24E BV).