English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 10,965: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,965 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 01, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


    Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) reported a strong set of numbers for Q2FY2023, led by volume growth, operating leverage benefits, and softening of raw-material prices. MSIL’s market share in the SUV segment is set to improve, given the initial success of Brezza and Grand Vitara. The company plans more launches in the SUV segment going forward. Earnings are expected to post a 64.3% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 21.2% revenue CAGR and a 470-bps improvement in EBITDA margin.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at P/E of 28.2x and EV/EBITDA of 20.6x on FY2024E earnings estimates. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 10,965, factoring gains in market shares through refreshed and new launches.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Maruti Suzuki India - 31-10-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 05:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.