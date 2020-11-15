PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mangalam Cement; target of Rs 286: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Mangalam Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 286 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Mangalam Cement


Greater demand and stable prices mitigated input cost pressures, resulting in Mangalam’s Q2 revenue/EBITDA rising 11%/24% y/y. Its WHRS expansion completed in Aug’20 and is expected to offset rising pet-coke costs. Flyash availability at Aligarh is expected to be resolved in Q4. With already 90% utilisation in clinker, the ongoing expansion at Morak will allow for greater volumes.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy, with a target of Rs286 (earlier Rs267) 5x FY22e EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:13 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Mangalam Cement #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.