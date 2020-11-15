Buy Mangalam Cement; target of Rs 286: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Mangalam Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 286 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Mangalam Cement
Greater demand and stable prices mitigated input cost pressures, resulting in Mangalam’s Q2 revenue/EBITDA rising 11%/24% y/y. Its WHRS expansion completed in Aug’20 and is expected to offset rising pet-coke costs. Flyash availability at Aligarh is expected to be resolved in Q4. With already 90% utilisation in clinker, the ongoing expansion at Morak will allow for greater volumes.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy, with a target of Rs286 (earlier Rs267) 5x FY22e EV/EBITDA.
