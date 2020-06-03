App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:06 AM IST

Buy Majesco; target of Rs 420: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Majesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated June 01, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Majesco


Majesco’s Q4 revenue beat our estimate: up 2% q/q, 2.8% y/y, to $37.9m, aided by Services (up 6% q/q) and cloud subscription (up 5% q/q, Metlife implementation went live, expect full roll out in 2020) offset by a drop in cloud implementation (down 9% q/q from lack of new deals). The 8.4%EBIT margin was flat q/q, up 196 y/y, lower than expected on higher SG&A. The sturdy $109.8m order book was up 8% q/q, 13% y/y. Inspro will be integrated from Q1; with this acquisition, revenues are unlikely to dip in FY21.


Outlook


With no major changes to FY21e/22e, we retain a Buy with an unchanged target of `420 (13x FY22e PE, a 20% holdco discount).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:06 am

