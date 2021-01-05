Buy Mahindra and Mahindra: target of Rs 872: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra

We believe these decisions are in line M&M’s commitment to achieve an 18% RoE by exiting loss-making subsidiaries and focusing on core businesses. We expect M&M to benefit from its leadership status in tractor space, strengthened position in LCV segment and steady market share gains in UV segment. Stock is attractively valued with a P/E multiple of 17.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9x its FY2023E estimates; it trades at a discount to long-term average multiples.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on M&M with unchanged price target of Rs. 872 considering key business decisions announced on January 1.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.