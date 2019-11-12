App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 680: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated November 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a relatively decent performance in Q2FY20. Standalone net sales for the quarter were at Rs 11,076 crore (down 14.7% YoY), tracking automotive and tractor segment volume declines of 20.6% YoY & 8.0% YoY, respectively. Encouragingly, standalone EBITDA margins were unchanged QoQ at 12.6% (automotive EBIT margins down 70 bps to 4%, tractor EBIT margins unchanged at 19.3%). Consequent standalone PAT at Rs 1,213 crore (down 26.5% YoY) was aided by a jump in other income (Rs 605 crore received as dividends).


Outlook


We retain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 680/share wherein we value standalone operations at 6x EV/EBITDA (FY21E basis) and value its investments at 25% holdco discount.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.