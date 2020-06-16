App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 572: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 572 in its research report dated June 12, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Mahindra and Mahindra


Q4FY20 revenue declined 35% yoy to Rs90bn (est. Rs86bn). EBITDA margin expanded by 10bps to 13.6%, above estimates of 11.2%, due to a change in inventory and cost saving initiatives. Considering the lockdown and hopes of gradual pickup in demand, we cut FY21 volume estimate by 15% to 0.60mn units, but broadly retain FY22E volume at 0.79mn units. We expect recovery from H2FY21 on a low base, pent-up demand and better rural sentiment. Domestic tractor volume growth turned positive in May'20, and the momentum is expected to continue on a low base, pent-up demand and better customer sentiment. We expect marginal growth of 1% in FY21E and 13% in FY22E.



Outlook


We are positive on MM due to large exposure to rural demand and management efforts to tighten capital allocation norms. We maintain Buy, with a TP of Rs572 (Rs490 earlier), based on 15x Core P/E (13x earlier), and value of investments at Rs146/share.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations

