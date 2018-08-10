App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1075: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1075 in its research report dated August 07, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra & Mahindra


While M&M's Q1FY19 revenue somewhat missed our estimates, its operating margins were marginally ahead of our expectations. Overall revenue growth for Q1FY19 was ~16% YoY / 2% QoQ at Rs135.2bn v/s our estimate of Rs140bn whereas operating margins stood at 13.8% (up 310bps YoY / 60bps QoQ) v/s PLe of 13.5%. Absolute EBITDA surged 50% YoY (up ~7% QoQ) to Rs18.7bn. With higher non-operating income and lower tax rate, adjusted net profit for the company stood at Rs12.1bn, against PLe of Rs11.4bn. Auto EBIT margins for M&M + MVML came in at 9.4% (up 260bps YoY, down 130bps QoQ) on the back of a favourable product mix. EBIT margins for the FES segment continue the upward trajectory at 20.9% (up 370bps YoY / 140bps QoQ), with tractors forming ~42% of overall Q1FY19 volumes. Revenue for M&M + MVML for Q1FY19 stood at Rs133.6bn, up 22.8% YoY, with operating margins at 15.8%, higher 260bps YoY. Adjusted PAT for the quarter grew 65% YoY to Rs12.4bn.


Outlook


We maintain 'BUY' with a price target of Rs1,075, based on a core PE of 17x Mar'20E and value of subsidiaries at Rs278. The stock currently trades at a core PE of ~14x Mar'20E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 10, 2018 03:53 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

