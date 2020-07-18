App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 250: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated July 10, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services


MMFSL is one of leading Non-banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) with customers primarily in the rural and semi urban markets of India. MMFSL benefits from its close relationships with dealers & its longstanding relationships with original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) which allow it to provide on -site financing at dealerships. MMFSL is primarily engaged in providing financing for new and Pre-owned Auto and utility vehicles, Tractors, cars and commercial vehicles. It also provide housing finance, personal loans, financing to small and medium enterprises, insurance broking and mutual fund distribution services. In addition, among other services, MMFSL offers wholesale inventory financing to dealers and retail financing to customers in the USA for the purchase of tractor products through Mahindra finance USA LLC its joint venture with a subsidiary of the Rabo bank group.



Outlook


On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 250/- share an upside of 23% from current levels.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #Buy #Keynotes Financial Opiniery #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.