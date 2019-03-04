App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1146: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1146 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

KR Choksey's research report on Mahanagar Gas


Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) reported revenues of INR 7.52 bln, (+29.5% YoY and 8.1% QoQ) led by higher volume growth as well as increase in price realizations across all segments. Overall, sales volume grew by 8.1% on YoY basis however, remained flat on a QoQ basis (+0.1%) at 2.96 mmscmd. CNG sales volumes increased 8.3% YoY from higher fuel consumption, while PNG sales registered a growth of 7.5% YoY. Gross margins declined to 49.1% on a YoY basis (-456 bps) due to increased cost of gas (+42.2% YoY) and a higher excise duty out-go (+26.1% YoY). However, the same was negated to some extent from lower other operating expenses on a YoY basis (-176 bps). OPM was further negatively impacted by 280 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ to 31.8% owing to higher other expenses (+19.9% YoY, 11.8% QoQ). EBITDA stood at INR 2.39 bn (+19.0% YoY, +8.0% QoQ). Other income increased to INR 204 mn (45.1% YoY, 12.2% QoQ). The tax rate remained nearly unchanged at 34.6%. NPM declined by 162 bps YoY while increasing by 14 bps QoQ to 19.7%. PAT stood at INR 1.48 bn (+19.6% YoY, +8.8% QoQ). The board has declared an interim dividend at 95% on the face value of INR 10 i.e. INR 9.50/share.


Outlook


We valued the company by assigning a multiple of 18x on the FY20E EPs of INR 63.7 and arrived at target price of INR 1,146 (from INR 1,165 earlier) with a potential upside of 24.4%. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:50 pm

