Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1085: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1085 in its research report dated September 30, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lupin


LPC launched gTykerb after its core patent expiry on 29th Sept CY20. LPC would be the only generic player over the next 18 months as there are no pending ANDA’s for Tykerb. LPC is a marketing partner to distribute the generics in the US while NATCO would supply formulations (with captive API) with a fixed mark-up on the cost of production. LPC will however bear the lion’s share of the adverse outcome if the innovator fights for its last patent which expires in CY-29. We estimate peak sales of US$20-25mn in FY22E with a 60% market share and 30% price erosion. We believe LPC would have an advantage with the first gTykerb launch which could lead them to sustain 60% market share. With 60/40 profit share for gTykerb, we expect an EPS contribution of Rs0.40 and Rs1.10 for FY21E and FY22E.


Outlook


We remain upbeat of LPC on regulatory revival theme and new launches in the US market. We have a BUY rating and our TP is Rs 1,085 based on 24x (PE) on FY22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 1, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Buy #Lupin #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

