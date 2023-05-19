English
    Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 435: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on LIC Housing Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    May 19, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST
    LIC Housing Finance (LICHF)’s 4QFY23 PAT grew 6% YoY at ~INR11.8b (~48% beat) driven by healthy NII growth, decline in the cost-to-income ratio and lower credit costs of ~45bp (annualized; PQ: ~115bp and PY: ~30bp). Its FY23 PAT grew 26% YoY to ~INR29b. NII at ~INR20b (26% beat) rose 22% YoY, while PPOP at INR17.5b (28% beat) grew 16% YoY. Cost-to-income ratio moderated to 13.6% (PY: 14.2%). Its 4QFY23 NIM (reported) at ~2.93% expanded ~50bp QoQ, driven by a ~33bp improvement in (reported) yields to ~10%. The CoF rose ~23bp QoQ to ~7.6%. FY23 NIM stood at ~2.4% (PY: ~2.3%). LICHF has taken an additional retail PLR increase of ~25bp from Apr’23 onwards.


    Outlook

    We hope that this volatility would reduce going forward with higher predictability in NIM and the provisioning policy. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR435 (premised on 0.7x FY25E P/BV).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

